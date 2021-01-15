Free State woman, 58, found with multiple stab wounds on kitchen floor

Police in the Free State have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found on her kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the police were called to Theosane village near Phuthaditjhaba where the woman, 58, who was staying alone, was found murdered.

“The police believe that the incident could have happened between Wednesday at about 6.30pm and Thursday, January 14 2021.”

She said the deceased's house was ransacked with some of the furniture turned upside down. Clothing and other items were scattered on the floor.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

TimesLIVE