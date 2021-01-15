South Africa

Free State woman, 58, found with multiple stab wounds on kitchen floor

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
15 January 2021 - 07:32
The body of a woman with multiple stab wounds was found at her home near Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State on Thursday.
The body of a woman with multiple stab wounds was found at her home near Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police in the Free State have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found on her kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the police were called to Theosane village  near Phuthaditjhaba where the woman, 58, who was staying alone, was found murdered.

“The police believe that the incident could have happened between Wednesday at about 6.30pm and Thursday, January 14 2021.”

She said the deceased's house was ransacked with some of the furniture turned upside down. Clothing and other items were scattered on the floor.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mother lays charges after hospital's 'assault and neglect of her newborn'

A Johannesburg woman has opened assault and negligence charges after she was allegedly assaulted at a hospital in the city just hours before she gave ...
News
13 hours ago

Durban nurses arrested for stealing credit card from dying patient

Two male nurses, aged 40 and 45, from private hospitals in Durban were arrested and charged for fraud and theft after stealing a credit card from a ...
News
1 day ago

More than R100k in drugs found at flat near Teddy Mafia's home, Hawks confirm

A clandestine operation by a number of specialised policing units led to the discovery of drugs worth more than R100,000 near the home of slain ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  4. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  5. Durban flat dwellers spend the night on the street after eviction South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X