Grim details emerge of slain woman's violent marriage

A man accused of stabbing to death his heavily pregnant wife admitted in court that he had assaulted her on multiple occasions.

During his bail application at the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday, a grim picture emerged of a tumultuous relationship riddled with abuse and accusations of extramarital affairs.

In 2019, Zaida Samodien, 33, who had opened an assault case against her husband, Rezaan Fondling, 33, swore in a statement to the police that, if pushed to the limit, he was capable of murder.

In the court proceedings yesterday, the state painted Fondling as a violent, jealous and insecure man.