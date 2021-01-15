Mom withdraws her daughter from 'cop sexual abuse' case

The mother of one of two Soweto pupils who accused a police officer of sexual assault says she had to withdraw her daughter from testifying in the case because she felt let down by the criminal justice system.

The woman’s daughter, 10, was one of 87 pupils who accused a school security guard of sexual abuse and rape at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando in October 2017. The mother said she lost faith in the justice system after school guard Johannes Molefe was acquitted.

Her daughter and another girl were allegedly sexually attacked by a police officer tasked with gathering information from them less than six months after the initial incident.

For the full story, please visit SowetanLIVE.