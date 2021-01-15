New mom whose baby fell as she gave birth speaks out about humiliation at Joburg hospital

A 23-year-old new mother, whose baby fell while she was giving birth, and who was allegedly assaulted by hospital security, says she is still traumatised by the ordeal.

Philisiwe Mabena, from Regents Park, south of Johannesburg, said she was happy that she and her baby boy were alive.

According to the mother, her baby boy fell while she was trying to get help from nurses and doctors at the South Rand Hospital.

“I was screaming and asking for help, but no-one came. I kept on pleading for help and said the baby’s head is out. But no-one came to assist me,” the mother told TimesLIVE in a phone interview from her home.

The interview came shortly after Mabena had opened assault and negligence cases with police.

She said all she remembered was seeing her baby fall to the floor.

“I then passed out, and I'm not sure what happened next,” she said.