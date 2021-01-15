No need to panic, the vaccines are on the way - Mkhize

Mkhize added that a letter indicating vaccine date arrival could take a day, a few days or a week but insisted that the key is that this is urgent, so everything should be sorted within a week, for SA.

To allay fears that the government plans include Johnson & Johnson, whose third-phase trials have not been completed to confirm the vaccine's efficacy, Mkhize said that was no need for panic as “J&J is far advanced in their process and we expect that their results will be confirmed in a matter of a week or two and that is the deadline they have given.”

“When the results come out, we don't want to be too late because we did not book and we are too far back in the queue. The amount we have asked is not ideal and we should ask for more, but we had to book a certain amount which will fit with our rollout plan and later, once the results come out, we will probably put in an additional order,” he said.

“There are quite a lot of other things we are involved in but we have to be careful. We can't be giving out everything when the other side has not committed in writing.”

Mkhize said his department was also aware that the manufacturer had made a submission to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

“We expect that Sahpra will be able to deal with their registration and while we wait for registration we should also place an order, which is what we have just done.”