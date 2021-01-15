PODCAST | 'I killed an intruder'

On September 23 2020, a Middelburg woman wakes up to find an intruder in her home. He has already started gathering valuables to steal and when he hears her in the house, he confronts her.

Despite her best efforts to control the situation, the woman is forced to make a decision that will change both lives forever.

In this episode, True Crime South Africa interviews Monique (last name withheld) about the circumstances that led up to this fateful moment.

We also delve into some of the issues that this case raises, among them the high rate of violent crime in our country and the link between drug addiction and criminality.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: