South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | 'I killed an intruder'

15 January 2021 - 13:25 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Listen to the podcast to find out what happened when a woman discovered an intruder in her home.
Listen to the podcast to find out what happened when a woman discovered an intruder in her home.
Image: 123RF/ 123RF Premium

On September 23 2020, a Middelburg woman wakes up to find an intruder in her home. He has already started gathering valuables to steal and when he hears her in the house, he confronts her.

Despite her best efforts to control the situation, the woman is forced to make a decision that will change both lives forever.

In this episode, True Crime South Africa interviews Monique (last name withheld) about the circumstances that led up to this fateful moment.

We also delve into some of the issues that this case raises, among them the high rate of violent crime in our country and the link between drug addiction and criminality.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Steven Harvey: the most heinous of betrayals

In episode 46 of 'True Crime South Africa', we delve into a shocking betrayal of marriage and discuss the validity and basis of the so-called ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Stewart Wilken: A monster made or born?

In January 1997, a man named Stewart Wilken was brought in for questioning by Port Elizabeth police in connection with the disappearance of two ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | The mystery of the Piercey sisters – Coincidence or planned elimination?

In October 2001, 16-year-old Edna Piercey set out to a friend’s house. She never made it there and disappeared without a trace.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  4. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  5. Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X