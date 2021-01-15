SARS says preps under way to replace tech that blighted online service

“SARS anticipated this scenario and this was communicated to various stakeholders, including practitioners at the end of last year and we are in a process of mitigating the risks and ensuring an easy and seamless service for taxpayers to interact with SARS,” the tax collector said in a written statement to TimesLIVE.

“SARS is busy replacing forms using Adobe Flash with the latest HTML5 technology and has made significant strides.”

The revenue service said the problem with the affected forms would be resolved by January 29 2021.

“In this replacement project SARS has given priority to all major taxes, with income tax for individuals, companies, trusts, PAYE and VAT already using forms built on HTML5,” the tax collector said.

“While SARS’ phasing in of HTML5 has focused on the major tax types with high-volume online submissions, there are some forms which remain on Adobe Flash post December 2020. These include the following forms for registration (excluding registration for individuals which use HTML); transfer duty; dividends tax; submission of financial third party data; excise duties and levies — as indicated, this is planned for migration on 29 January 2021.”

But as SARS works on migrating its forms to HTML5, it called on taxpayers to use the guidelines provided and use the Microsoft Edge browser to complete and submit forms online.