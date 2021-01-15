WATCH | ‘You treat us like dogs’: Fuming disability grant beneficiaries sleep outside Cape Town Sassa office
15 January 2021 - 10:08
More than 100 temporary disability grant beneficiaries have been sleeping outside the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) office in Bellville, Cape Town since Monday.
Their temporary disability grants expired at the end of 2020, meaning thousands of beneficiaries have to reapply for the grant.
This combined with the closure of a number of Sassa offices due to Covid-19 precautions has caused a massive backlog, resulting in beneficiaries having to wait in long queues in blistering heat, with some sleeping on the streets overnight to keep their place in line.
