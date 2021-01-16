South Africa

Hawks swoop on illegal gold refinery operators in Mpumalanga

16 January 2021 - 16:34
A joint team led by the Hawks bust illegal gold refinery laboratory operators in Mpumalanga.
A joint team led by the Hawks bust illegal gold refinery laboratory operators in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

Two suspects have been arrested for illegally refining gold in Mpumalanga.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Deneo Sekgotodi said the men, aged 17 and 34, were busted on Friday by a team comprising the directorate’s serious organised crime investigators, the police, the local record criminal centre, the forensic science laboratory and the Evander gold mine.

“Their arrest can be attributed to the swift response to the information received at Sundra SAPS about a truck that was driving along the neighbouring farms without headlights on,” said Sekgotodi.

“Upon police arrival at the identified address, the suspects fled the scene and the police gave chase, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

“A search was later conducted at the premises, which led to the discovery of two illegal refinery laboratories operating on the farm where a group of illegal miners were employed to illegally process the gold.

“Three phenduka [machines] were found in each refinery. Gold-bearing materials were also found and confiscated for further investigation.”

Sekgotodi said the suspects will appear in Sundra magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Teens found working at 'illegal gold processing lab' in Mpumalanga

Two teenagers have been arrested with 10 other suspects at an illegal gold processing laboratory at Brown's Farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga.
News
3 weeks ago

Hawks arrest 36, seize AK47s during illegal mining turf battle in North West

The Hawks averted a deadly fight between illegal miners in the North West town of Stilfontein on Sunday.
News
3 weeks ago

Four soldiers rearrested in conspiracy case linked to illegal mining

Instead of saluting their superiors, four soldiers will bow to a magistrate on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  2. New mom whose baby fell as she gave birth speaks out about humiliation at ... South Africa
  3. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  4. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  5. Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X