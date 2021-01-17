South Africa

FACES OF COVID | 'I have walked out on my own two feet'

17 January 2021 - 16:14 By Bobby Jordan
Media professional Denzil Taylor has shared his joy at being discharged from hospital.
Image: Denzil Taylor/Twitter profile image

Veteran radio personality and former government spokesperson Denzil Taylor has shared his joy at being discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

Taylor has kept his Twitter followers updated on his Covid-19 journey, which started shortly after a trip to the Garden Route.

He was admitted to hospital last week and immediately shared the news with his followers: “Well that (Garden Route) journey saw an ambulance at my house on Tuesday. And in an emergency ward later that night. An emergency ward because there are no beds. And hospitals are turning ambulances away. They are just full. Long story,” he wrote. “But I find myself being taken to a bed. In a wheelchair and covered so that I don’t see where I’m going ... and so that even here I’m a minimum footprint. And for the second time in my life I’m thinking: but I’m not supposed to die like this. But here I am.”

In a happier tweet on Sunday he said: “My drips have been removed. I have signed my release documents. I am outside the hospital. I am heading home.

“I was dragged in here on a wheelchair. This very minute I have walked out on my own two feet.”

Taylor also posted a picture of himself posing with hospital staff, along with a caption praising their support: “These are but some, just some of the nurses who helped save my life.”

He also posted a picture of himself back home with his two dogs.

“I am home. And these two have been waiting,” he said.

Taylor’s Twitter followers wasted no time in posting messages of support: “It really is good news. Made my day,” said Siniketiwe Hlanze. Ann Stewart said: “Well done. Wishing you good health and happiness.”

Earlier on Sunday, Taylor posted his relief at waking up feeling well: “I saw the sun come up this morning. And I saw the green of the trees through the window to the side of this building. I actually saw them this morning.”

TimesLIVE

