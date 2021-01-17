South Africa

Free State spaza shopkeeper and a suspect killed during robbery

17 January 2021 - 14:49 By TimesLIVE
A trio robbed and murdered a shopkeeper on Saturday night, and after firing shots randomly in the street as they fled, one of them was found dead.

Free State police said on Sunday the Ethiopian shopkeeper was confronted at 8.45pm by three men, who had stormed into a spaza shop in Mashaeng, Fouriesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said: “One suspect who was armed with a firearm threatened the shopkeeper, Temsegel Tadsse Jomole, 32, and forced him into the bedroom whereby he allegedly shot and killed him.”

He then came out allegedly carrying a bag suspected to be containing money.

“Another two suspects stole the money that was at the counter, then they all fled on foot, firing shots randomly in the street.”

One of the suspects was later found dead next to the R26 road with gunshot wounds to his back.

It is not yet known who shot him.

Police are investigating the circumstances around both shootings.

The other two suspects are still at large and anyone who has information about their whereabouts should please contact Detective Warrant Officer Aaron Khoza at 0824667649 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via MySaps App.

