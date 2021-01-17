Homeowner wounded by men looking for booze

Two men kicked down the door of a home in Port Elizabeth in search of liquor, and when none was found, they opened fire.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a 54-year-old man, of Ikamvelihle, was wounded.

Police were called to his Motherwell home at 2am on Sunday.

He and a friend, aged 35, were sleeping when two men “kicked open the kitchen door and entered”.

“They demanded alcohol from them and when they were informed that there was no alcohol, one suspect tried to fire a shot at the victim. However, the firearm jammed and the suspects fled. A few minutes later, the suspects returned and once again demanded alcohol. They were again informed that there was no alcohol on the premises and this time two shots were fired, one hitting the complainant in the left shoulder.”

The suspects ran away.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation.

TimesLIVE