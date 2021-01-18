Another Gauteng matric exam marker dies from Covid-19

A second matric exam marker from Jeppe High School for Boys marking centre in Gauteng has died from Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that a 55-year-old isiXhosa matric marker died at home on Sunday after having tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the second marker who has died while on marking duty in less than a week.

On Tuesday a 59-year-old woman based at the same marking centre had been marking the isiXhosa papers when she was found unconscious at the marking centre's accommodation site. The marker, who tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to hospital but died on Thursday.