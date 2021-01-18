South Africa

Check your lotto ticket - 2 big winners set to smile broadly

18 January 2021 - 13:26 By TimesLIVE
The first lottery multimillionaires of the year won R60m and R32m.
The first lottery multimillionaires of the year won R60m and R32m.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A banking app customer and a Johannesburg ticket holder are the winners of the first multimillion-rand jackpots of the year, says lottery operator Ithuba.

They are R60m and R32m richer respectively.

The Powerball winner purchased the ticket using the FNB banking app, with a R52 ticket wager and a manual selection method.

The Lotto Plus ticket was purchased at Turden Trading, at the Turf Club Road, in Turffontein. The player used an R80 ticket wager and a Quick Pick Selection method.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

2020's lottery winners share how their Christmas is extra special now

A former cleaner at a shopping centre is able to rest over the festive season for the first time, while a Capetonian is sharing food parcels. These ...
News
3 weeks ago

'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on National Lotteries Commission

Many have welcomed the investigation of the National Lotteries Commission.
News
1 month ago

'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers and his plans

A beautiful house is all a Kimberley man has dreamt about for years, and his dream is about to materialse after he struck it lucky as one of 20 ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. New mom whose baby fell as she gave birth speaks out about humiliation at ... South Africa
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  5. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X