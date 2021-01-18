Consider fines and lifestyle audits for unethical journalists, Sanef inquiry recommends

The South African National Editors' Forum should reopen discussions on fining or suspending unethical journalists from media organisations, Sanef's Inquiry into Media Ethics and Credibility panel recommended on Monday.

The panel, headed by retired judge Kathleen Satchwell and journalists Nikiwe Bikitsha and Rich Mkhondo, recommended that the non-profit organisation, whose members are editors, senior journalists and journalism trainers from across the country, should also open the debate on lifestyle audits for journalists.

“In the interest of ensuring that all media consumers know how to critically assess the reporting of news and opinion and the conduct of journalists, providing a platform for deeper conversations around ethics and integrity, improving management, editorial and reporting or publishing practices; and rewarding journalists who set a high ethical standard, Sanef should reopen consideration of sanctions — fines or suspension from media organisations — for journalists who commit ethical breaches, since current Press Council requirements avail very limited restorative justice to aggrieved or harmed members of the public.”

The panel recommended that Sanef talk about the establishment of policy on the disclosure of income and interests and/or lifestyle audits for journalists to the extent that such may be seen to bear on their independence and integrity.

In a 377-page report, the panel set out numerous recommendations to address ethical issues facing South African journalism.

“In the age when humanity is crying for facts, truth-telling, fair reporting and accountability, sometimes ethical journalism seems to be on the ropes.

“While there is a growing movement to strengthen the craft of journalism and recognition of how journalists committed to accuracy are doing good work and connecting with news consumers, there are times when ethical journalism appears rather bleak.

“That is why Sanef commissioned an inquiry into the ethical issues facing South African journalism,” the panel said.

Although the inquiry was commissioned following events and controversy surrounding the publication and subsequent retraction of a series of stories by the Sunday Times between 2011 and 2016, the panel’s hearings and perusal of submissions revealed a shared set of systemic problems imperilling ethical conduct across the whole media landscape.

“These include revenue challenges impacting on sustainability; the related diminution of resources for professional development and training and for the effective exercise of editorial and sub-editing checks and balances; the social media-fuelled pressure to break stories ever faster amidst competing mis- and disinformation narratives; societal pressures — including harassment and official disdain and manipulation — on reporters; and lacunae in the scope and powers of regulatory bodies,” the panel said.

However, the crux of the report relates to the Sunday Times coverage of three prominent stories — so-called “Rogue Unit”, the alleged Cato Manor Death Squad and the Zimbabwe renditions.