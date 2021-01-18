Covid-19 delays Thoriso Themane's murder trial

The murder trial of Thoriso Themane was postponed in the high court in Limpopo on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter was postponed to next Monday after the defence lawyer, representing three of the accused, was reportedly in quarantine due to Covid-19.

Eight people, including six minor children, have been charged for Themane’s murder.

Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane in February 2019, allegedly by the group of high school pupils.

His brutal assault was caught on video. He was left for dead and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

At least two videos of the horrific assault were filmed, allegedly by the perpetrators of the crime, and then shared on social media.