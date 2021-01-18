South Africa

Covid-19 delays Thoriso Themane's murder trial

18 January 2021 - 15:10
Thoriso Themane's murder trial was postponed due to Covid-19 on Monday.
The murder trial of Thoriso Themane was postponed in the high court in Limpopo on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter was postponed to next Monday after the defence lawyer, representing three of the accused, was reportedly in quarantine due to Covid-19.

Eight people, including six minor children, have been charged for Themane’s murder.

Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane in February 2019, allegedly by the group of high school pupils.

His brutal assault was caught on video. He was left for dead and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. 

At least two videos of the horrific assault were filmed, allegedly by the perpetrators of the crime, and then shared on social media.

In one of the videos, Themane's attackers are heard telling him that he would die.

A third video linked to the incident then surfaced, showing one of his alleged attackers - who was dressed in school uniform - saying it felt good to kill a person.

The pupil's dad is alleged to be a former cop.

“Yes, you know my father is untouchable,” he boasted in the video to his schoolmates, before walking away.

These are among the exhibits expected to form part of the evidence in the trial.

The murder trial will be held in camera because most of the accused are minors.

The accused children were released under parental care while the two adults are out on bail.

