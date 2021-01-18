COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hospital staff who come to work despite Covid-19 risk hailed
January 18 2021 - 08:01
Tax increases to pay for Covid-19 vaccine under consideration — report
As the government’s efforts to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines find growing success, the Treasury is considering raising taxes as one of several possible mechanisms to fund the biggest vaccination drive in SA’s history.
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said the government viewed Covid-19 vaccines as a public good and was committed to financing their rollout, with or without support from the private sector and medical schemes.
January 18 2021 - 07:51
SA mulls expunging criminal records of lockdown offenders, but not for multiple offenders
Government is considering expunging the criminal records of people who have violated lockdown regulations, but will not do this yet because it wants to enforce rules in place intended to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Tens of thousands of people have criminal records since the state of disaster was enacted almost a year ago.
Police minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said on Friday more than 342,000 people have been arrested for violations of lockdown regulations since the start of the lockdown in March last year. She said most of those arrested received fines while others were released on warning.
January 18 2021 - 07:49
Man arrested for selling liquor in defiance of lockdown regulations
Three weeks after lockdown regulations were promulgated banning the sale of liquor, police in Kimberley arrested a 63-year-old man for selling alcohol from his house at inflated prices.
Northern Cape police members acted on a tip-off and arrested the man for illegally dealing in liquor and flouting the adjusted level 3 Covid-19 regulations.
“He had no valid liquor trading licence nor a licence to operate a tavern from his house in Beaconsfield,” said police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana.
January 18 2021 - 07:22
Restaurants raided for serving alcohol during lockdown ban, booze confiscated
Police arrested the managers of two popular restaurants in Sandton and Silverton for selling liquor to patrons during the prohibition on booze sales under Covid -19 adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.
A restaurant in West Street in Sandton, Gauteng, was on Saturday found to be “full to capacity and openly serving alcohol at the tables”, said police. Health protocols were not being observed. Two of the restaurant’s managers were arrested and charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act.
January 18 2021 - 06:30
In awe: Compassionate hospital staff who come to work despite Covid risk hailed
A towel over his head at 3.35am to prevent him seeing the chaos of a Covid-ravaged hospital. But Power FM’s Denzil Taylor knew he was one of the lucky ones as he was pushed through along a corridor of Flora Clinic in a wheelchair to a vacant bed.
“The doctor said, OK, we have a bed for you,” Taylor told TimesLIVE.
He had been waiting at a ‘Covid Point’ in an emergency ward, exhausted with all the classic symptoms of Covid-19, and asked himself how a bed had suddenly become available at that time. “There’s only one answer to that,” he said. Somebody must have died.
January 18 2021 - 06:00
‘We can’t afford to disinfect our taxis without Covid-19 relief funds’ - Limpopo operators
Limpopo taxi operators say they are not able to regularly disinfect their taxis without the Covid-19 emergency relief funds promised by transport minister Fikile Mbalula last year.
Over R1-billion emergency relief funds are earmarked for the taxi industry to make up for losses suffered during the lockdown.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, spokesperson for the Limpopo National Taxi Alliance (LNTA), Frans Kgasago, said there was no way the taxi bosses could afford to disinfect their taxis because business was at its lowest point due to the pandemic.