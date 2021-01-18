COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hospital staff who come to work despite Covid-19 risk hailed

January 18 2021 - 07:51

SA mulls expunging criminal records of lockdown offenders, but not for multiple offenders

Government is considering expunging the criminal records of people who have violated lockdown regulations, but will not do this yet because it wants to enforce rules in place intended to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tens of thousands of people have criminal records since the state of disaster was enacted almost a year ago.

Police minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said on Friday more than 342,000 people have been arrested for violations of lockdown regulations since the start of the lockdown in March last year. She said most of those arrested received fines while others were released on warning.