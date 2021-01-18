Fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA for first time since December

For the first time since December 29, SA recorded fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday said that 9,010 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of confirmed cases across SA to 1,346,936.

The new infections came from 39,901 tests, at a positivity rate of 22.6%.

Earlier in the evening, at a briefing about the new Covid-19 variant, Mkhize said that there was room for cautious optimism in the battle against the second wave.