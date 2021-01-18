South Africa

Former Bryanston High School coach pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of pupil

18 January 2021 - 14:25
The former Bryanston High sports coach submitted his plea at the Alexandra magistrate's court. File image
The former Bryanston High sports coach submitted his plea at the Alexandra magistrate's court. File image
Image: 123RF/PAYLESSIMAGES

A former sports coach of Bryanston High School who is accused of sexually molesting a pupil pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.

He submitted his plea in the Alexandra magistrate’s court after his case was postponed 14 times.

This comes after he failed to have the director of public prosecutions (DPP) throw the case out of court.

Bryanston High School sports coach found guilty of sexual harassment

A sports coach at Johannesburg-based Bryanston High School has been dismissed after being found guilty of sexually harassing three pupils.
News
1 year ago

Disciplinary hearings held by the school in 2019 alluded to there being three victims, but only one lodged a criminal case against the former coach. He was dismissed by the school after an internal hearing on allegations of sexual assault and financial mismanagement.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), which has been supporting the victim, has welcomed the progress in the case.

“This is the second single witness sexual abuse matter that WMACA is supporting in court this year. It is unbelievably challenging ... the key factor of corroborating evidence is absent so the strength of the case is in investigations and the ability of the state,” said the organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi.

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Former Bryanston High sports coach 'has case to answer', will stand trial

A former sports coach accused of sexually assaulting three pupils at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg has failed in his bid to have the director ...
News
4 months ago

Tell-tale sign a sex pest is grooming your child: parents be warned

Woman and Men Against Child Abuse have warned parents to be careful of people who give their children more attention than they do.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. New mom whose baby fell as she gave birth speaks out about humiliation at ... South Africa
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  5. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X