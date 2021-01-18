South Africa

Gautrain reaches 40-million km since operations began in 2010

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
18 January 2021 - 07:47
The Gautrain commuter fleet, which began operating in 2010, has successfully completed 40 million kilometres in service - the equivalent of close to 1,000 trips around the earth.
Image: The Times / Halden Krog

Rail equipment company Bombardier Transportation announced that its Gautrain commuter fleet in SA has successfully completed 40 million kilometres in service since operations started in 2010.

This is the equivalent of close to 1,000 trips around the equator.

The Gautrain rapid rail link is an 80km commuter rail system in Gauteng which links Johannesburg, Pretoria, Ekurhuleni and OR Tambo International Airport.

Bombardier delivered the intercity rapid rail link as a complete turnkey system with a fleet of 24 four-car Electrostar trains and the Cityflo 250 train control system that provides smooth and safe travel for passengers at speeds of up to 160km/h.

Bombardier has a contract for the maintenance of the system until 2026.

“This is one of the most visionary projects in which we have been involved in Africa. Gautrain set a new global benchmark for an innovative rail system that benefits local communities and people,” said Makgola Makololo, MD SA Bombardier Transportation.

She said as the continent’s first world-class, modern rapid rail service, the Gautrain has had a positive effect on the lives of millions of Gauteng residents.

“We are proud of our highly reliable commuter fleet having completed around 900,000 trips on the Gautrain network.”

News
News
News
