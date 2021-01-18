Here's how to pay for Covid-19 vaccine without hiking tax: Economists

The government should raise funds by other means, such as selling some of the state-owned enterprises, before considering raising taxes to fund the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

This is the view of two economists in reaction to a report that the National Treasury is considering a range of possible funding mechanisms to pay for the biggest vaccination drive in SA's history.

Treasury director-general Dondo-Mogajane told Business Day it was exploring potential financing options for Covid-19 vaccines, including raising taxes, widening the budget deficit and reprioritising government spending. The department of health has estimated a maximum cost of R20bn to vaccinate the entire country, while more recent internal estimates done by the Treasury are far lower than this, the newspaper said.

Economist Mike Schussler said the country's economy was so weak that the option to raise taxes was not an option.

Schussler said widening the budget deficit could put the country at risk of further credit rating downgrades.