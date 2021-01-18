In awe: Compassionate hospital staff who come to work despite Covid risk hailed

He credits the hospital staff for his discharge on Sunday: “There is something else about these people that is just different and special,” he said.

“They don’t have Covid but they are in and out of that hospital every day. They deal with me for the whole day and then go home again to see their families. This is just something else.”

Taylor singled out the nursing staff for gentle and compassionate treatment: “No fear of me, no funny approach.”

Now back at home, Taylor also spoke of the emotional difficulty of getting sick simultaneously with his wife, who had to recover at home while he was in hospital.

“It becomes a mind game: the one at home is so concerned about the one is hospital. Meanwhile the one in hospital is getting the treatment and getting better and feeling guilty about that.”

He said his hospital experience had made him impatient with Covid-19 denialists in the social media space whose misinformation might be harmful.

“There is so much miscommunication and garbage — everybody can challenge everything, whether it is a medical term or something proven in science — it can be challenged by some guy with two Twitter followers, and then it spirals into something else. Then Bill Gates is in it, then the US government. Then a conspiracy by five guys wanting to run the world.

“And I’m lying in bed, I’ve got 'flu' symptoms here and am being helped by these people here. There is no Bill Gates here.

“We let it go, that is the worst part. We see this happening on social media. We laugh and giggle. But I’m telling you maybe we shouldn’t take some of this stuff — it goes and sticks somewhere,” Taylor said.

TimesLIVE