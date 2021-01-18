South Africa

'Just provide electricity': Eskom dragged for offering 'load-shedding tips'

18 January 2021 - 11:00
Eskom has confirmed it will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Monday. Stock photo.
Eskom has confirmed it will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

South Africans have lashed out at power utility Eskom on social media after it offered “load-shedding tips” to consumers on Sunday.

The embattled company announced on Sunday that it would implement stage 2 of load-shedding, which it attributed to its “constrained” and “vulnerable” system.

“Load-shedding is back and nobody's happy about it. But unless you have the money for generators, solar installations or other expensive alternatives, the reality is that you are at risk of losing power for periods of time until the national grid is stable again,” read the article from Information and Communication Technology Services at the University of Cape Town, which was shared by Eskom on its Twitter account.

South Africans were advised to “invest in equipment”, including surge protectors and solar-powered emergency lights.

On surge protectors, the article explained: “When the power comes back on, your electrical circuits can experience power surges, which could damage your appliances. Surge protectors, which plug right into your wall socket, are relatively cheap and will minimise the risk of power surges damaging precious equipment.”

Infrastructure takes a hit in load-shedding, power cuts again on Monday

Falling water pressure and vandalism have been reported during load-shedding, as Eskom on Sunday advised that stage 2 power cuts would continue on ...
News
20 hours ago

On Sunday, Eskom said two units at Kusile could not return to service due to difficulties in restarting them.

“The system remains constrained and vulnerable and Eskom will give a further update on the power situation tomorrow afternoon [on Monday]. The return to service of two generation units at Kusile power station that were not available last week has been delayed due to difficulties in restarting the units which are now expected to service starting tomorrow,” said Eskom in a statement.

Angry South Africans said the power utility should instead give itself tips on how to provide consistent electricity to citizens.

Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Load-shedding 'cripples' water operations in parts of Durban, leaving residents without a drop

The eThekwini municipality has blamed load-shedding for several areas in Durban going without water at the weekend.
News
4 hours ago

Prove it, Cyril dares Molefe on Eskom

Former CEO accuses president of being a tool for Glencore.
News
1 day ago

Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding, through to Sunday night

"Should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice."
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. New mom whose baby fell as she gave birth speaks out about humiliation at ... South Africa
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  5. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X