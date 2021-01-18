KZN probes claim that deaths at a hospital were caused by load-shedding

The KwaZulu-Natal health department is investigating allegations that recent patient deaths at one hospital could be linked to load-shedding.

Provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu confirmed during a media briefing on Monday that the department had received reports of patients who had allegedly died at a hospital due to slow-operating generators.

She and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were conducting visits to major health facilities in and around Durban on Monday, including Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi, King DinuZulu Hospital in Springfield and a private facility in Umhlanga.

“We have received through the media that some patients have died due to load-shedding and we are investigating that,” the MEC said.

Mkhize added: “It shouldn't happen that a power outage should result in the death of a patient. Normally the generators are timed to respond so quickly, particularly on the power-dependent areas such as the theatre, ICU and any such areas. There should actually be immediate restoration of the source of power if there is a problem. So I would actually be very keen to find out where those reports are coming from,” he said.