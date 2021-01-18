KZN social development department losing millions as hijacking and theft cases go unsolved

The department of social development in KwaZulu-Natal has become a soft target for criminal syndicates who have looted state resources in a spate of hijackings and robberies.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday when armed robbers made off with 10 computers, two TVs and a state vehicle at the department's Utrecht service office in northern KZN.

In a statement on Monday, MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza appealed to police to intensify their investigations into a series of cases in which millions of rand worth of equipment and vehicles had been stolen and hijacked over the past year.

It is alleged that a group of armed men stormed the offices on Sunday, tying up security guards with ropes before taking keys to get into the office.

The robbers locked security guards in a room while helping themselves to state property.