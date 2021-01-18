South Africa

Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for the postponement of schooling to be gazetted

18 January 2021 - 17:55

SA’s largest private education provider, Curro, has said it will not go ahead with in-person teaching this week.

This comes after Curro said it would open, despite the education ministry saying the restart of the schooling year should be pushed back two weeks due to rising Covid-19 infections...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. New mom whose baby fell as she gave birth speaks out about humiliation at ... South Africa
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  5. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system

Related articles

  1. A school’s a school whether you like it or not, says DBE on reopening News
  2. Pass Covid test or stay away, top private schools tell pupils South Africa
  3. Schools branch into online learning — but it's not for everyone News
  4. Private schools take a hit from Covid Business
  5. Covid-19 likely to send school dropout rate soaring News
  6. 'People are sick. Our children must stay at home': Parents and pupils react to ... South Africa
X