Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for the postponement of schooling to be gazetted

SA’s largest private education provider, Curro, has said it will not go ahead with in-person teaching this week.



This comes after Curro said it would open, despite the education ministry saying the restart of the schooling year should be pushed back two weeks due to rising Covid-19 infections...