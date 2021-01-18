Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on sabbatical 'to get some rest'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has announced that she is on sabbatical until the end of March this year.

In a statement on Monday, Mkhwebane's office said her reason for the surprise move was for her to get some rest. The under-fire Mkhwebane is facing three counts of perjury and is expected to appear at the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday.

This after a charge was laid by Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman in 2019.

Her impending court appearance was made public after a copy of a summons, dated December 15, was leaked to the media.

The perjury charge relates to the Constitutional Court judgment that found Mkhwebane to be dishonest in her conduct in her Reserve Bank/Absa investigation.