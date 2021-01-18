Sunday Times must apologise and reveal sources, Sanef inquiry recommends

The Sunday Times must apologise to those incorrectly implicated in three prominent stories, reveal its sources and fund an ethics course at university, a report by a South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) inquiry recommended on Monday.

Sanef held a special council meeting on January 16 at which the editors' body said, however, that the Sunday Times does not have to apologise again, after doing so in 2018.

At Monday's press conference, Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said the funding of a chair of ethics at a SA university is something that all media houses, not just the owners of the Sunday Times, must contribute to.

The non-profit organisation, whose members are editors, senior journalists and journalism trainers from across the country, released its Inquiry into Media Ethics and Credibility report, compiled by a panel headed by retired judge Kathleen Satchwell and journalists Nikiwe Bikitsha and Rich Mkhondo.

The inquiry was commissioned after the events and controversy surrounding the publication and subsequent retraction of a series of stories by the Sunday Times between 2011 and 2016, and the questions raised thereby about reporting, newsroom processes and the stances adopted by a single media house.

The stories in question were related to the so-called “rogue unit”, the alleged Cato Manor “death squad” and the Zimbabwe renditions.

“Given that events at the Sunday Times provided the impetus for this inquiry, that it is an extremely prominent media title, and that the bulk of submissions to, and evidence before, the panel raised serious questions about the title’s responses thereto and their impact on media credibility more broadly, the panel believes the Sunday Times should issue a full and unreserved apology to those persons incorrectly implicated in any wrongdoing.”