Tropical storm warning - but it's too early to say if it will hit SA

The SA Weather Service says it will vigilantly monitor the possibility of a moderate tropical storm — named Eloise — building off the coast in the coming days.

The service said predicting the development of tropical storms was not easy. But it said it would continue to keep a close eye on the situation and issue updates when necessary.

“Tropical systems are notoriously fickle and unpredictable, often exhibiting very erratic movement. Modern satellite remote sensing as well as advanced ensemble numeric modelling techniques do, however, mitigate much of this uncertainty, at least in the short term,” the service said. It said Eloise, a fresh tropical system, had developed and was positioned off the northeastern quadrant of Madagascar. It follows the severe tropical storm Chalane in Southern Africa during Christmas and New Year.

The weather service said Eloise was now classified as moderate, but was likely to intensify in the coming days.

“The most likely track Eloise will follow should take it close to the coast of Madagascar tomorrow [Tuesday], as it intensifies further to a severe tropical storm, with sustained winds likely to exceed 100km/h. Hence, as Eloise makes landfall on this coastline in the latter part of tomorrow, it is likely to cause considerable wind-related damage, as well as deliver torrential rain.