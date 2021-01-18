South Africa

Tropical storm warning - but it's too early to say if it will hit SA

18 January 2021 - 15:23
Tropical storm Eloise could move on to a more southerly path, possibly into the northeastern lowveld region of SA, says the SA Weather Service.
Tropical storm Eloise could move on to a more southerly path, possibly into the northeastern lowveld region of SA, says the SA Weather Service.
Image: 123RF/Vaclav Volrab

The SA Weather Service says it will vigilantly monitor the possibility of a moderate tropical storm — named Eloise — building off the coast in the coming days.

The service said predicting the development of tropical storms was not easy. But it said it would continue to keep a close eye on the situation and issue updates when necessary.

“Tropical systems are notoriously fickle and unpredictable, often exhibiting very erratic movement. Modern satellite remote sensing as well as advanced ensemble numeric modelling techniques do, however, mitigate much of this uncertainty, at least in the short term,” the service said. It said Eloise, a fresh tropical system, had developed and was positioned off the northeastern quadrant of Madagascar. It follows the severe tropical storm Chalane in Southern Africa during Christmas and New Year.

The weather service said Eloise was now classified as moderate, but was likely to intensify in the coming days.

“The most likely track Eloise will follow should take it close to the coast of Madagascar tomorrow [Tuesday], as it intensifies further to a severe tropical storm, with sustained winds likely to exceed 100km/h. Hence, as Eloise makes landfall on this coastline in the latter part of tomorrow, it is likely to cause considerable wind-related damage, as well as deliver torrential rain.

Load-shedding 'cripples' water operations in parts of Durban, leaving residents without a drop

The eThekwini municipality has blamed load-shedding for several areas in Durban going without water at the weekend.
News
7 hours ago

“Given the steep geographic terrain of eastern Madagascar, flooding and wash-aways are also a distinct possibility. Moreover, along the coast there will be a risk of a storm surge, especially on the southernmost leading quadrant of the storm system,” the weather service said.

It was likely that as the storm moved across the land mass of northern Madagascar it would be exposed to increased friction as the winds interact with the rough land surface, weakening it.

It said Eloise was projected to be positioned southeast of Beira, Mozambique, by midday on Saturday. This is when the tropical storm will require close monitoring, as it has the potential to make landfall along the southern Mozambican coastline, between Beira and Vilanculos, during the coming weekend.

Alternatively, Eloise could gradually begin to move on a more southerly path, which could potentially take it further down the Mozambican coastline and, possibly, into the northeastern lowveld region of SA.

At the moment, the speculative possibility of Eloise directly affecting SA was only one of a multitude of possible outcomes, given the long lead time, and should be considered to be a “low probability/high uncertainty” worst-case scenario.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Graves cave in at Joburg cemetery after heavy flooding

Several graves at the Olifantsvlei cemetery have caved in following heavy flooding, City Parks said.
News
3 days ago

Floods in KZN and Gauteng reported as New Year rains wreak havoc

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents across the province to be vigilant as ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. New mom whose baby fell as she gave birth speaks out about humiliation at ... South Africa
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  5. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system

Related articles

  1. Severe weather to hit Madagascar, Mozambique and possibly Zimbabwe Africa
  2. Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in Northern and Eastern Cape as 'tropical ... South Africa
  3. Three people struck dead by lightning in KZN, bringing the number to 8 in two ... South Africa
X