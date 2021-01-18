‘We can’t afford to disinfect our taxis without Covid-19 relief funds’ - Limpopo operators

Limpopo taxi operators say they are not able to regularly disinfect their taxis without the Covid-19 emergency relief funds promised by transport minister Fikile Mbalula last year.

Over R1-billion emergency relief funds are earmarked for the taxi industry to make up for losses suffered during the lockdown.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, spokesperson for the Limpopo National Taxi Alliance (LNTA), Frans Kgasago, said there was no way the taxi bosses could afford to disinfect their taxis because business was at its lowest point due to the pandemic.

“There isn’t a lot of business in our sector recently, either because people are afraid of using taxis or they can’t afford to, hence we are requesting the government to assist us since Minister Mbalula promised us,” Kgasago said.