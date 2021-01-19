Dispute in Covid-19 relief grant queue leaves one dead and two injured in Durban

A dispute over securing a place in a queue for the Covid-19 relief grant resulted in one person being killed and two others injured in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place at 8am.

“It is alleged today at 8am, a group of people were standing in a queue outside the business premises on Old Main Road in Isipingo when an argument ensued about two men who were suspected of jumping the queue.