Dispute in Covid-19 relief grant queue leaves one dead and two injured in Durban
A dispute over securing a place in a queue for the Covid-19 relief grant resulted in one person being killed and two others injured in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place at 8am.
“It is alleged today at 8am, a group of people were standing in a queue outside the business premises on Old Main Road in Isipingo when an argument ensued about two men who were suspected of jumping the queue.
“During the argument, the suspect produced his firearm and fired shots, wounding two people.
“The suspect fled the scene after the incident towards the corner of Inwabi and Gokul Road, where he was approached by another male who tried to stop him.
“He produced his firearm and shot the victim, believed to be in his 30s, in the chest. He was declared dead at the scene,” said Gwala.
According to PT Alarms, the first responders on the scene, community members gathered and assaulted the suspect.
“With the assistance of the security company, the suspect was apprehended and brought to the police. His firearm was also seized.
“The 45-year-old suspect was taken to hospital after he sustained injuries and is under police guard,” PT security said in a statement.
Man shot dead, two others sustain gunshot wounds following alleged dispute in Isipingo - shooter apprehended by PT...Posted by PT Alarms on Monday, January 18, 2021
Gwala appealed to community members not to approach armed suspects but to immediately contact the police.
