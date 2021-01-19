South Africa

Eskom operations 'disrupted' as 48 contractors test positive for Covid-19

19 January 2021 - 12:30
Eskom says 48 of its contractors tested positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Eskom says 48 of its contractors tested positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Power utility Eskom says Covid-19 has affected its operations at the Medupi power station, where 48 of 75 contractors have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Despite Eskom's stringent measures to manage the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on the operations, we are experiencing some impact on operations, including our suppliers,” the company said in a statement.

“For example, at the Medupi power station we have 48 positive cases out of a pool of 75 contractors, which has negatively affected our ability to execute work as planned.”

Eskom implemented stage 1 and 2 load-shedding on Sunday and Monday due to its “constrained and vulnerable” system.

Frustrated by the power cuts, some accused Eskom of using Covid-19 as a scapegoat, while others questioned whether the utility has a permanent solution to its infrastructure problems.  

On Monday evening, the power utility announced that it would suspend the power cuts after an improvement in its capacity.

“Eskom is pleased to inform the public that load-shedding will be suspended from 23:00 tonight as the generation capacity has improved following the return of some operations to service,” the company said in a statement.

“Over the past 24-hours, Eskom teams have successfully returned two generation units each at Kusile [and] Kriel, and one at Tutuka power stations to service. Another two generation units are expected to return to service tomorrow while emergency generation reserves have also adequately recovered.”

Eskom urged the public to use electricity sparingly as its system is still “vulnerable and unpredictable”. 

READ MORE:

Gauteng load-shedding cut down to 2 hours: Eskom

Eskom on Monday announced that it was reducing the amount of load-shedding in Gauteng to two hours.
News
20 hours ago

KZN probes claim that deaths at a hospital were caused by load-shedding

The KwaZulu-Natal health department is investigating allegations that recent patient deaths at one hospital could be linked to load-shedding.
News
19 hours ago

'Just provide electricity': Eskom dragged for offering 'load-shedding tips'

"I also have a tip for Eskom, the tip of my middle finger".
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa
  5. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X