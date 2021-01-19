South Africa

Farm attackers try to drown foreman in septic tank

77-year-old survives horror attack on Free State farm

19 January 2021 - 11:51 By Bobby Jordan and Iavan Pijoos
An elderly farm foreman survived a brutal attack near Zastron on Sunday. Stock photo.
An elderly farm foreman survived a brutal attack near Zastron on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 77-year-old farm foreman survived a horror attack in which he was stabbed, tortured and forced into a septic tank, where he was pelted with stones.

Three attackers attempted to drown Simon Makhotha in the septic tank on a farm in the Zastron area of the Free State on Sunday night, Free State Agriculture (FSA) confirmed on Tuesday.

“The attackers gained access to the farmhouse after which Makhotha was tied up and tortured,” the organisation said.

“After the farmhouse was plundered, the attackers attempted to drown Makhotha in the septic tank. He was kicked throughout and pelted with stones in an attempt to keep his head under the sewage water.”

Makhotha survived the attack and freed himself. He was found the next morning and admitted to hospital.     

FSA regional safety representative Marthin de Kock said the farm belongs to an emerging black farmer. He said the attack had shocked the regional farming community.

“All people living and working on farms are exposed to the growing danger of crime in the rural areas,” De Kock said.

Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the employee was asleep when two men entered the home through an unlocked door at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Mbambo said the attackers hit the man on the arm with an iron rod and tied his hands with a rope.

“When they could not open the safe in the main house, they stole a solar panel, kitchen utensils and groceries before fleeing on foot.”

Mbambo said all stolen items were found at a nearby open field.

“The victim managed to untie himself and seek for help at a neighbouring farm. He is currently in hospital.”

No arrests have been made as yet.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘It’s a full-on war’: SA's avocado farms targeted by crime syndicates

In the dead of night, an armed security guard makes his rounds. His job is to safeguard valuable stock targeted by crime syndicates.
News
2 weeks ago

Five people taken in for questioning in KZN double farm killing

Five people have been take in for questioning regarding the brutal murder of KwaZulu-Natal farm owner Glen Rafferty and his wife Vida, the police ...
News
3 months ago

Both Senekal suspects made incriminating remarks: prosecution in Brendin Horner murder trial

The state believes Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa may have bragged and confessed to killing Brendin Horner while enjoying beers ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa
  5. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X