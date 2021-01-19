Four nabbed for murder of Free State police captain’s son

Four people have been arrested for the murder of a Free State police captain’s son.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the breakthrough came on Monday after Andile Majikela, 31, was found murdered on November 30.

Majikela’s body was found with multiple stab wounds at the Basil Read graveyard in Theunissen.

His shoes, cellphone and jacket were missing.

The four suspects, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested in Theunissen and Virginia in the Free State.

“Some of the deceased's items were found in the possession of the suspects.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Theunissen magistrate’s court on Tuesday on murder and robbery charges.

TimesLIVE