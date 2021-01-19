South Africa

Four nabbed for murder of Free State police captain’s son

19 January 2021 - 09:54 By Iavan Pijoos
The four suspects aged between 20 and 24 were arrested in Theunissen and Virginia in the Free State.
The four suspects aged between 20 and 24 were arrested in Theunissen and Virginia in the Free State.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Four people have been arrested for the murder of a Free State police captain’s son.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the breakthrough came on Monday after Andile Majikela, 31, was found murdered on November 30.

Majikela’s body was found with multiple stab wounds at the Basil Read graveyard in Theunissen.

His shoes, cellphone and jacket were missing.

The four suspects, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested in Theunissen and Virginia in the Free State.

“Some of the deceased's items were found in the possession of the suspects.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Theunissen magistrate’s court on Tuesday on murder and robbery charges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Man dies after allegedly robbing cop of service pistol and trying to steal another

A Durban man who is alleged to have attacked and robbed a police officer of her firearm and tried to steal another gun from her colleague was fatally ...
News
4 weeks ago

KZN cop gunned down three months after 'execution-style' massacre

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer who headed up the crime prevention unit at KwaNdengezi SAPS, west of Durban, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on ...
News
1 month ago

Off-duty Durban metro police officer shot while driving

A senior Durban Metro policeman was rushed to a Durban hospital on Sunday afternoon following a shooting on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa
  5. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X