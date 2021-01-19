From back-to-school delays to online learning - here's how we got here

Private schools Curro and Helpmekaar Kollege in Braamfontein have migrated to online learning after the basic education department announced on Friday its decision to delay schools reopening by two weeks.

The delay, which affects public and private schools, will help minimise the movement of people and ease the influx of Covid-19 patients in hospitals, said the department.

Here's a timeline of how we got here:

Department announces changes to the school calendar

Basic education department officials announced last week that schools would now reopen on February 15 to minimise the spread of Covid-19. Initially, schools were set to reopen on January 27.

Deputy basic education minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule said the delay will help ease the pressure on the health system. The changes, she said, would also affect private schools.

“This includes private schools that have already reopened. They will need to postpone their reopening to a later date. This is to provide relief to the health system which is already struggling to cope with demands.”