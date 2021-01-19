South Africa

Gems fails to block interim report on racial discrimination against doctors by medical schemes

19 January 2021 - 10:46 By Franny Rabkin
The order clears the way for the release of the interim report, which according to the application papers makes “scathing allegations and findings in relation to Gems (and others)”. Stock photo.
The order clears the way for the release of the interim report, which according to the application papers makes “scathing allegations and findings in relation to Gems (and others)”. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Prudencio Alvarez

The Pretoria high court has struck from the roll the application by the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and the Board of Healthcare Finders to interdict the public release of an interim report that makes interim findings about racial discrimination against doctors by medical schemes.

The order clears the way for the public release of the interim report, which according to the application papers makes “scathing allegations and findings in relation to Gems (and others)”.

The applicants had urgently approached the court just two hours before the report was due to be publicly released on Sunday.

Handing down her judgment on Tuesday, judge Colleen Collis said the applicants had failed to “convincingly persuade me why they did not deem it necessary and prudent to approach the court earlier on. Nothing prevented them from doing so.” 

She said they had conceded in argument that they did know that the public release of the report had been envisaged earlier.

Bid to block report into racial profiling of black doctors by medical schemes launched

The Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and the Board of Healthcare Funders have urgently gone to court on Sunday to interdict the public ...
News
2 days ago

Given the public interest in the matter, they ought to have come to court earlier. Instead they “folded their arms” until two hours before the report was due to be released, she said.

If they had any right to be protected, they had to exercise it earlier on, said the judge.

The application says Gems was informed that the interim report contained findings “that some of the current procedures followed by the medical schemes to enforce their rights in terms of section 59 of the MSA [Medical Schemes Act] are unfair, that black providers are unfairly discriminated against on the grounds of race and that there is unfair discrimination in outcomes”.

The investigation was announced in June last year by the Council for Medical Schemes and established to look into complaints including ones of racial profiling, blacklisting for payments, blocked payments, demands for confidential clinical information, bullying and harassment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Coronavirus: What will my medical scheme pay for?

Given the health-care costs associated with testing and treating, it is important for consumers to have peace of mind in knowing that the disease is ...
Ideas
1 month ago

How medical aids are hiking prices in 2021, despite an ‘increase in reserve levels’

Some schemes are hoping for hikes of up to 8%, despite healthy reserves due to Covid-19
News
3 months ago

Racism, breaking confidentiality & profiling: unpacking the medical aid scheme hearings

Black, Indian and coloured doctors are testifying against alleged racism and fraudulent conduct by medical aid schemes.
News
1 year ago

Black doctors cry foul over medical scheme payment processes

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday began hearing testimony on claims that some black medical practitioners suspect medical schemes ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa
  5. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X