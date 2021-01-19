South Africa

Girl's bravery exposes suspected serial child rapist

Four children have since spoken out about alleged abuse in Daveyton

19 January 2021 - 10:52 By Promise Marupeng
A mother with her child who was allegedly raped by a man in Daveyton.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The bravery of a nine-year-old girl has led to the unmasking of a suspected serial child rapist in Daveyton, on the East Rand in Gauteng.

On Friday, the girl allegedly saw a five-year-old child coming out of the 22-year-old man’s shack in Chris Hani Extension 1 and asked her what she was doing there.

The child is said to have shared allegations of sexual assault with the nine-year-old, who allegedly told the little girl she too had been abused by the man in March.

The mother of the older child said a neighbour overheard the conversation between the two children and reported what they had been talking about.

“My daughter said she decided to confront the five-year-old because she knew the ‘uncle’ had hurt her too.”

