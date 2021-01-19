How the illegal second-hand car business operates in the Eastern Cape

A man has lifted the lid on a multimillion-rand illegal car racket that sees foreign-made vehicles being sold to Eastern Cape residents at significantly reduced prices.

The proliferation of second-hand vehicles in the country from Europe, Asia and the rest of Africa has become a serious risk to the survival of the legitimate vehicle industry in the country, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said in December.

These vehicles also pose a safety threat when used within SA since they were not manufactured for the local environment and do not go through proper safety processes such as roadworthy tests.

