South Africa

How the illegal second-hand car business operates in the Eastern Cape

19 January 2021 - 11:13 By John Harvey
Importing other used vehicles into SA is prohibited under the International Trade Administration Act, but most neighbouring countries rely on passage through the republic for their imports, including used vehicles.
Image: FILE/REUTERS

A man has lifted the lid on a multimillion-rand illegal car racket that sees foreign-made vehicles being sold to Eastern Cape residents at significantly reduced prices.

The proliferation of second-hand vehicles in the country from Europe, Asia and the rest of Africa has become a serious risk to the survival of the legitimate vehicle industry in the country, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said in December.

These vehicles also pose a safety threat when used within SA since they were not manufactured for the local environment and do not go through proper safety processes such as roadworthy tests.

