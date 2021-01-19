Man abandons bail in murder case of former EC police commissioner's wife

A 24-year-old man accused of murdering the former Eastern Cape police commissioner's wife abandoned his bail application on Tuesday.

Nkosinathi Junior George appeared briefly at the Peddie magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of Boniswa Alinah Toba, 74, and Cingiswa Caroline Mila, 41, in April last year.

The two victims are the wife and daughter-in-law of former Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner Wilson Toba.

In a statement the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said George, the fifth accused in the case, was arrested in Port Elizabeth by members of the SAPS organised crime unit on Saturday.

TimesLIVE previously named the other four accused as Nomvula Issabella Zodwa, 57, Lwando Elvis Lengisi, 32, Ayabulela Mahokoto, 27, and Thamsanqa Hlamandana, 32.