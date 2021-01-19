Man abandons bail in murder case of former EC police commissioner's wife
A 24-year-old man accused of murdering the former Eastern Cape police commissioner's wife abandoned his bail application on Tuesday.
Nkosinathi Junior George appeared briefly at the Peddie magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of Boniswa Alinah Toba, 74, and Cingiswa Caroline Mila, 41, in April last year.
The two victims are the wife and daughter-in-law of former Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner Wilson Toba.
In a statement the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said George, the fifth accused in the case, was arrested in Port Elizabeth by members of the SAPS organised crime unit on Saturday.
TimesLIVE previously named the other four accused as Nomvula Issabella Zodwa, 57, Lwando Elvis Lengisi, 32, Ayabulela Mahokoto, 27, and Thamsanqa Hlamandana, 32.
“Zodwa, a former police captain, allegedly had a romantic relationship with Mila’s 55-year-old husband. She allegedly procured the services of Hlamandana, a sangoma from Port Elizabeth, to bewitch Mila. Instead, Hlamandana allegedly advised her to hire two men to kill Mila.”
Lengisi and George are alleged to have entered the Toba homestead at Celetyuma Village in Peddie, tied up Toba and Mila, and stabbed them to death. This happened in April.
“It is further alleged that the two robbed the homestead of cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money. It is alleged that Mahokoto drove Lengisi and George on that day from Port Elizabeth to Peddie and back,” the NPA said.
The matter against George was postponed to January 28 for an indictment.
The trial is scheduled for March 15 at the Bhisho high court.
TimesLIVE
