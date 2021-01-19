South Africa

Police arrest suspected rhino horn dealer in Gauteng

19 January 2021 - 17:15
Rhino horns weighing more than 70kg were discovered in chicken food mixture in a warehouse in Kempton Park in December.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks arrested a 36-year-old man in Gauteng at the weekend for being a suspected rhino horn dealer. 

On Tuesday, the Hawks said Kelvin Chigwede was arrested in Benoni on Saturday after being found in possession of R500,000, suspected to be proceeds of illegal rhino horn dealings.

“In December last year, the Hawks’ serious organised crime [unit] in Germiston, Benoni police and SA National Parks (SANParks) followed up on intelligence regarding a consignment declared as chicken food mixture packaged in a blue geyser at a warehouse in Kempton Park and containing rhino horns weighing about 72.4kg.”

The Hawks said the consignment was intercepted by authorities after being dropped off at a warehouse on the same day.

“During an investigation, it was discovered the horns were destined for Malaysia.

“On Saturday further investigations led authorities to a residence in Benoni where a search warrant was executed. Upon searching the premises, authorities found about R500,000 in cash and it was seized for investigation purposes since it is suspected to be the proceeds of illegal dealings.”

Chigwede was arrested and charged for illegally dealing in rhino horns and contravention of the National Environmental Biodiversity Act.

He appeared in the Kempton Park regional court where the case was postponed to January 26 for a formal bail application.  

TimesLIVE

