The alcohol ban is working as planned, says health minister Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the suspension of alcohol sales has helped in the fight against Covid-19.

While he said he was “not at the point” of making recommendations to either continue or lift the ban, Mkhize said the prohibition on sales and distribution had eased the pressure on health facilities — and has also saved health workers from the abuse that he said they sometimes endure from drunk patients.

“It’s most frustrating and actually disheartening when you’ve got people who are sick, then you have people who are not only avoidable in the causation of their accidents but some of them are abusive and rude to health workers,” Mkhize said.