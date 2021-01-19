Why prisoners are a priority in vaccine rollout

Who should be vaccinated against Covid-19 first? While in the main this question is a public health one, it has become a moral and political contentious issue, not just in SA but also in the rest of the world.

Whereas there seems to be no question that front-line health workers must be the first group to receive the vaccine, the inclusion or exclusion of incarcerated people in the next phase has sparked controversy.

Minister of health Zweli Mkhize publicly announced the government’s strategy on the vaccine rollout on January 3. He said the government’s target was to vaccinate 67% of the population to achieve herd immunity through a phased vaccine rollout that will start with the most vulnerable in society.

Phase one of three will cover all front-line health workers.

During phase two, essential workers such as teachers, people in congregate settings such as old age homes, prisons and mental health institutions, those aged 60 and older, and people with comorbidities will be vaccinated.

The general population will follow in phase three.