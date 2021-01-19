Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall

A South African financial professional in his early 30s, whose girlfriend had just broken up with him, doused himself in ice-cold water when he realised he had just won R60m.

In a statement, PowerBall and Lotto operator Ithuba Holdings said the man had claimed his winnings on Tuesday after winning Friday's draw.

“I still cannot believe that I have won this much! The most I’ve won from the lottery is R500,” he said.

He said he had recently been dumped, but his luck had since changed.

“My live-in girlfriend had just broken up with me, and I was not in the best of moods. By the time I checked the results on Friday night, I was by myself as she had already moved out,” he said, speaking through Ithuba.

“When I realised that I had won, I thought I was dreaming. I immediately went to take a cold shower and then came back to check again. It was real — lady luck was on my side, but clearly not so much for her!”