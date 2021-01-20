COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Interventions needed to lower the burden on health-care systems
Health minister Zweli Mkhize, speaking about the new coronavirus variant on Monday, said there was early evidence that the second wave of infections was being brought under control and he attributed this to measures like the wearing of masks.
January 20 2021 07:00
Nasrec field hospital to be used to ease pressure in Gauteng: Mkhize
The Nasrec field hospital will be used to ease the pressure in Gauteng as the province continues to see an increase in patients who require hospitalisation because of Covid-19 complications.
This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who was on an oversight visit in the province.
January 20 2021 06:30
IMF approves $2.7 bln line of credit to Panama for pandemic fallout
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday it had approved a $2.7 billion line of credit for Panama to address the coronavirus pandemic.
The IMF's executive board approved the two-year arrangement under its Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) to serve as "insurance against extreme external shocks" that the pandemic's economic fallout causes.
In determining the Central American country's eligibility for PLL, the lender cited in a statement Panama's "sound economic fundamentals, strong institutional policy frameworks, long track record of good economic performance and policy implementation."
The line of credit will help support what the IMF described as an "adequate level of spending" on health care and other social programs designed to cushion the pandemic's blow in Panama.
The press office of Panama's economy and finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa, in the statement, praised the government's pandemic containment efforts to date as well as its approval of deficit spending to ensure more funds reach healthcare services.
Reuters
January 20 2021 06:25
Mexico reports more than 1,500 Covid-19 deaths, highest daily total
Mexico marked a grim milestone with 1,584 confirmed Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, the country's highest daily total to date as it struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The health ministry's official tally counts 142,832 total fatalities due to the highly-contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the fourth-highest death toll globally, behind only the United States, Brazil and India.
The health ministry also confirmed 18,894 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,668,396.
Last October, the ministry modified its counting methodology and the following day reported some 2,700 deaths, but the figure did not reflect a single day's count.
The real number of infections and deaths in Latin America's second-biggest economy is likely significantly higher than the official count, reflecting a lack of widespread testing.
Reuters
January 20 2021 06:00
Mask-wearing linked to reduced Covid-19 transmission, study suggests
Mask-wearing is associated with better control of Covid-19 transmission in communities, a new study published in The Lancet Digital Health journal has revealed.
More than 300,000 people in the US took part in the study, which is based on observational data and mathematical modelling.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize, speaking about the new coronavirus variant on Monday, said there was early evidence that the second wave of infections was being brought under control and he attributed this to measures like the wearing of masks.
January 20 2021 06:00
The new Covid strain plaguing SA: seven pressing questions answered
Is the new Covid-19 variant, 501Y.V2, more deadly? Will existing vaccines work against it? We asked an expert from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 46 648 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9 780 new cases, which represents a 21% positivity rate. A further 839 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 38 288 to date. Details here: https://t.co/kF02cu9cwc pic.twitter.com/yUlRpr6ldW— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 19, 2021