HFA happy there is no evidence of explicit racial bias by medical schemes

The Health Funders Association (HFA) has welcomed an interim report which investigated claims of unfair discrimination by medical schemes and administrators against black health practitioners.

The panel appointed by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has found black practitioners were more likely to be found to have committed fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) than their white counterparts by Discovery, Medscheme and the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems).

The panel found there was unfair racial discrimination against some black practitioners by three medical schemes.

However, the panel said it did not find evidence of explicit racial bias in the algorithms and methods the administrators and schemes used to identify FWA.