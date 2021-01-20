Hospital staff accused of ignoring birth on their doorstep

Hospital staff allegedly refused to help a young woman in premature labour who ended up giving birth in the hospital car park.

Gordon’s Bay resident Anoux Massey said emergency department staff at Helderberg Hospital in Somerset West ignored her despite her bloodied hands when she repeatedly begged for help.

“I told them there’s a lady in my car about to give birth and I don’t know what I’m doing,” Massey told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“I was covered in blood, I was covered in everything. I stood there with blood on my hands and said I don’t know what is happening to this baby.

“When the baby came out the cord was wrapped around its neck. I unwrapped the cord and ran back in [to the hospital]. I told them the baby has been born, the cord is around the neck, can somebody please help. Nobody came out.”

The baby did not survive, though it is unclear whether it died before birth.

Massey said the 30-year-old mother was the wife of her long-time employee who lives on their property. “She is part of the family. She is completely catatonic at the moment.”