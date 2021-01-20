KZN flags at half-mast as veteran broadcaster Welcome Nzimande is laid to rest

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala praised late veteran broadcaster Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande for using radio as a platform for transformation and giving hope to those who had to endure apartheid.

Zikalala addressed 50 mourners during Nzimande’s special official funeral in Richmond on Wednesday, where he was to be buried.

Flags are being flown at half-mast at provincial government buildings from 6pm on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday in the seasoned radio man’s honour.

Nzimande died last Friday.

“As we look back at the life of our beloved hero, there is no doubt that through his work on Ukhozi FM, uBaba uNzimande sought to keep our dreams alive. He was there to help us escape the nightmare of apartheid SA, and the nightmare of being treated as children of a lesser God,” Zikalala told mourners, many who attended virtually.

Nzimande was best known for his broadcasting work with the SABC, where he made his mark as an announcer for the then Radio Zulu in 1978.

After 19 years at the station, he became the station manager of present-day Ukhozi FM, and would occupy the position for 13 years.