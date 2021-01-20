KZN woman arrested 10 years after using 'fake' qualifications to secure teaching job

Thembisile Phungula taught for 10 years before it was discovered that she had allegedly presented a fake matric certificate and teaching diploma to the education department.

Phungula, 41, was arrested by members of the Hawks on Friday.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the Durban serious commercial crimes investigation unit arrested Phungula.

Mhlongo said Phungula allegedly submitted a fraudulent matric certificate and teaching diploma to the department of education.

“As a result, she was hired as a teacher at Msinga High School in 2011. Her conduct was discovered after the department checked the authenticity of her qualifications. The department suffered a financial loss of about R122,493 which was paid to her as a salary.”

A case of fraud by misrepresentation was reported at Dundee police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigators.

Phungula appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Monday where she was granted R2,000 bail and her case postponed to February 26.

Last year the Sunday Times reported about a fake nurse and high school dropout who duped five hospitals in KZN into hiring her.

Nokwanda Ndlovu, 23, who claimed to be a Wits University medical student, moved from facility to facility, where she wrote prescriptions, took vital signs and even stitched up patients' wounds between November 2017 and December 2019.

