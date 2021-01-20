South Africa

KZN woman arrested 10 years after using 'fake' qualifications to secure teaching job

20 January 2021 - 15:37
A KZN woman was arrested for allegedly submitting a fraudulent matric certificate and teaching diploma to the education department. She worked as a teacher for 10 years. Stock photo.
A KZN woman was arrested for allegedly submitting a fraudulent matric certificate and teaching diploma to the education department. She worked as a teacher for 10 years. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ BELCHONOK

Thembisile Phungula taught for 10 years before it was discovered that she had allegedly presented a fake matric certificate and teaching diploma to the education department.

Phungula, 41, was arrested by members of the Hawks on Friday.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the Durban serious commercial crimes investigation unit arrested Phungula.

Mhlongo said Phungula allegedly submitted a fraudulent matric certificate and teaching diploma to the department of education.

“As a result, she was hired as a teacher at Msinga High School in 2011. Her conduct was discovered after the department checked the authenticity of her qualifications. The department suffered a financial loss of about R122,493 which was paid to her as a salary.”

A case of fraud by misrepresentation was reported at Dundee police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigators.

Phungula appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Monday where she was granted R2,000 bail and her case postponed to February 26.

Last year the Sunday Times reported about a fake nurse and high school dropout who duped five hospitals in KZN into hiring her.

Nokwanda Ndlovu, 23, who claimed to be a Wits University medical student, moved from facility to facility, where she wrote prescriptions, took vital signs and even stitched up patients' wounds between November 2017 and December 2019.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN health department opens probe into case of 'fake' medical intern

The department of health in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that it is investigating allegations of a "bogus" medical student who worked at hospitals ...
News
6 months ago

MEC promises stricter screening when hiring after another 'fake doctor' bust

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has called on its hospitals to enforce stricter screening process when taking on staff, after a second bogus ...
News
4 months ago

KZN education department slams as fake a post of pupil with torn mask

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has slammed a social media post of a Grade 1 pupil wearing a torn face mask, in which it is accused of failing ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa
  3. Diary of a fallen idol News
  4. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News
  5. Check your lotto ticket - 2 big winners set to smile broadly South Africa

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X