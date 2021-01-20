Nasrec field hospital to be used to ease pressure in Gauteng: Mkhize

The Nasrec field hospital will be used to ease the pressure in Gauteng as the province continues to see an increase in patients who require hospitalisation because of Covid-19 complications.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who was on an oversight visit in the province.

Mkhize said there was an agreement in place already with all hospitals in the province that once they start seeing an increase in patients needing hospitalisation, those who don’t need ICU should be transferred to the 4,000-bed field hospital.

The minister said hospitals need to expedite the use of antigen rapid tests to shorten further the waiting time of patients who need to be admitted but are still under investigation and awaiting Covid-19 test results.