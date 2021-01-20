POLL | Would you consider making online schooling permanent?

With most schools in SA set to reopen in mid-February, independent schools such as Curro have announced plans to move to online learning for pupils in grades 1 to 12.

The private school group announced learning at all its schools nationwide will move online from Tuesday.

The group had initially said it would hold face-to-face classes this week but halted plans after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi called for schools to wait for an official government gazette when pupils return to school on February 15.